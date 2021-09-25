Submit a Tip
No. 17 Coastal Carolina rolls past UMass, 53-3

Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall (10) looks to pass during the first half of a NCAA...
Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall (10) looks to pass during the first half of a NCAA college football game against Buffalo in Buffalo, N.Y. on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.(AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
By Michael Owens
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - No. 17 Coastal Carolina scored on all but one of their possessions and tallied up over 550 yards of total offense in a 53-3 rout of UMass on Saturday.

Quarterback Grayson McCall’s day was done just after halftime after throwing for 162 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also tallied a score on the ground in one of his two rushes on the day.

Coastal’s “Black Swarm” defense also made its presence felt throughout the day, allowing less than 30 rushing yards and totaling up three sacks.

The Chants scoring got going early after a botched punt on the Minutemen’s first possession put them within UMass 5-yard line. McCall found the end zone from three yards out to give Coastal the early lead.

The Minutemen also had problems with punts throughout the first half. A botched snap following their first possession gave Coastal prime field position inside the 10-yard line, setting up a short touchdown run from Reese White.

The second came early in the second quarter, as UMass punter George Georgopoulos mishandled the snap inside the end zone, resulting in a safety for the Chants.

The game remained all Coastal from there, scoring another pair of touchdowns before halftime. The flurry included a 23-yard connection from McCall to Jaivon Heiligh just prior to the break.

Heiligh led all receivers with five catches and 118 yards on the afternoon.

Braydon Bennett then found the end zone in the third quarter capping off a 79-yard drive. Backup quarterback Bryce Carpenter also managed to score during his time under center, finding Tyson Mobley on a short pass later in the period.

Coastal kicker Kieran Colahan also nailed his only field goal attempt of the day, filling in for Massimo Biscardi.

UMass spoiled a shutout in the fourth quarter after a 13-play drive ended with a 35-yard field goal from Cameron Carson.

The Chanticleers will begin Sun Belt play next Saturday at home against Louisiana-Monroe. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

