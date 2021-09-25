Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Cool and crisp fall-like weekend

By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After starting the day with temperatures in the 40s and 50s, a beautiful day with fall-like weather is on the way this weekend. Highs this afternoon will climb into the upper 70s and low 80s. With low humidity and clear skies, this afternoon is shaping up to be a picture perfect beautiful day!

Saturday Forecast
Saturday Forecast(WMBF)

Tomorrow’s forecast features more of the same, with quiet, calm, and cool weather lasting even through tomorrow. As high pressure continues to control our forecast, it’s going to make for a beautiful weekend to take advantage of the many on-going events taking place across our area.

Weekend Weather
Weekend Weather(WMBF)

Our rain-free forecast will continue throughout this week, with cool temperatures lasting through Monday. By midweek, the heat and humidity will start to creep up. It won’t be our typical summer-like weather by any stretch, and the good news is another pleasant and cooler stretch is in sight through the end of next week.

Muggy Meter This Week
Muggy Meter This Week(WMBF)

