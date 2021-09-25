Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Deputies investigating deadly shooting in Robeson County

A police car.
A police car.(AP GraphicsBank)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authoirties are investigating a deadly shooting in the Pee Dee.

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said the incident happened on the 500 block of Ralph Hunt Boulevard, which is near the Orrum community.

Wilkins said deputies and investigators are on the scene.

No other details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Highway Patrol has released dashcam video from a deadly trooper-involved...
‘Let me see your hands’: Dashcam footage released in deadly trooper-involved shooting in Longs
Sheridan Wahl
Sheridan Wahl’s car found about 10 miles from where body was found, incident report reveals
Sam will become a major hurricane this weekend.
FIRST ALERT: Sam strengthens into a hurricane
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
2 children reportedly thrown from bridge, killing 1; Woman in custody
South Carolina’s largest garage sale to be held at Myrtle Beach Convention Center.
South Carolina’s largest garage sale to be held at Myrtle Beach Convention Center

Latest News

Kevin Jackson Westberry, 27, is accused of shooting his mother and father to death at their...
Columbia man accused of shooting parents to death in Lexington County
1 hurt after ‘drive-by style’ shooting in Marlboro County, official says
Michael Harris Jr.
Warrants: Man fired shots inside Darlington County home with 2 children nearby
The South Carolina Highway Patrol has released dashcam video from a deadly trooper-involved...
‘Let me see your hands’: Dashcam footage released in deadly trooper-involved shooting in Longs