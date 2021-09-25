Deputies investigating deadly shooting in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authoirties are investigating a deadly shooting in the Pee Dee.

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said the incident happened on the 500 block of Ralph Hunt Boulevard, which is near the Orrum community.

Wilkins said deputies and investigators are on the scene.

No other details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.