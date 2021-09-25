Submit a Tip
3 dismembered bodies, including of a child, found in dumpster fire in Texas

One of the victims found after a dumpster fire in Fort Worth, Texas has been “tentatively...
One of the victims found after a dumpster fire in Fort Worth, Texas has been “tentatively identified” as be 42-year-old David Lueras. Police reported that the conditions of the bodies have made identification difficult.(Fort Worth Police Department via CNN Newsource)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FORT WORTH, Texas (Gray News) - Authorities in Texas made a gruesome discovery when three dismembered bodies were found on fire in a dumpster in Fort Worth.

Firefighters were called to the scene of the reported fire early Wednesday morning, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

After putting out the fire, they found the bodies of a child, a teenage or adult female and an adult male.

Police said the bodies were “heavily dismembered and there were body parts unaccounted for.”

One of the victims was “tentatively identified” as 42-year-old David Lueras. Police reported that the conditions of the bodies have made identification difficult.

The Fort Worth Police Department is asking for public for any information that could lead to positive identifications of the victims.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

