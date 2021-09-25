Submit a Tip
1 killed after truck crashes on Highway 378, goes into Florence County river

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed in a Florence County crash late Friday, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said the wreck occurred on Highway 378 near the Marion County line at around 11:20 p.m. This is about four miles north of Johnsonville.

Tidwell said the driver of a 2013 Ford F-150 was traveling east on the highway when they ran off the right side of the road, struck several trees and went into a river.

No other details were immediately available.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

