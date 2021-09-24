Warrants: Man fired shots inside Darlington County home with 2 children nearby

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Darlington County man faces several charges after investigators said he fired a gun inside a home while there were two children inside with him.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office responded Thursday morning to Ousleydale Road in the Hartsville area for an armed person who was holding a child hostage in the home.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s SIRT Team, Florence County Sheriff’s SWAT Team and the State Law Enforcement Division’s SWAT Team were called to the scene.

Before Florence County and SLED arrived at the scene, authorities said the situation escalated to the point that the SIRT Team had to take action and the suspect was apprehended.

According to arrest warrants, Michael Harris Jr. fired a gun four times inside the home. The documents also state that an 8-year-old girl and a juvenile male were inside the home at the time the shots were fired.

Harris was taken to a hospital where he was evaluated.

He was booked into W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center Thursday afternoon and charged with two counts of unlawful neglect of a child, domestic violence of high and aggravated nature and discharging a firearm into a dwelling.

