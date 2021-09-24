Submit a Tip
United Airlines fined $1.9 million for long ground delays

FILE - In this July 2, 2021 file photo, a United Airlines jetliner taxis down a runway for take off from Denver International Airport in Denver. United Airlines has been fined, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, $1.9 million over 25 delayed flights in which passengers were stuck on the ground for at least three hours. It's the largest fine ever imposed by the U.S. Transportation Department for such long delays.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — United Airlines has been fined $1.9 million over 25 delayed flights in which passengers were stuck on the ground for at least three hours.

It’s the largest fine ever imposed by the U.S. Transportation Department for such long delays.

The government said Friday that the incidents occurred between late 2015 and February of this year.

More than 3,200 passengers were stuck on the planes without getting a chance to disembark.

Federal rules require airlines to give passengers a chance to deplane if a domestic flight sits on the ground for at least three hours or an international flight is grounded for at least four hours.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

