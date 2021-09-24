Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

South Carolina’s largest garage sale to be held at Myrtle Beach Convention Center

By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina’s largest garage sale will be held Saturday at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.

Just like a garage sale at someone’s home, you never know what you will find! There will more than 200 vendors with all sorts of eclectic items.

Mark Kruea, city of Myrtle Beach spokesperson, described the garage sale as the “Noah’s Arc” of retail.

“Two of anything you can find, you will find at this garage sale,” Kruea said.

While this tradition is one that locals enjoy, it also attracts tourists.

“So people make a specific trip to Myrtle Beach or if they are here and discover it, they think wow this is really cool. I wish our community had one of those,” Kruea said.

The event is free to attend, but parking at the convention center will cost $5 per car.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheridan Wahl
Sheridan Wahl’s car found about 10 miles from where body was found, incident report reveals
Sam will become a hurricane in the next 48 hours.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Sam forms, forecast to become hurricane
21-year-old Sheridan Wahl was last seen Sunday in Myrtle Beach, according to a police report....
Police: Sheridan Wahl left Myrtle Beach ‘safely’ prior to body being found in Florence County
"Anyone with information concerning Mr. Laundrie's role in this matter or his current...
Federal arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie on bank fraud charges
Florence police identified the bank robber in these pictures as Hugh Dentler.
Florence bank robbery suspect identified, jailed in different county on unrelated charges

Latest News

.
Coalition calling on Grand Strand community’s help to combat homelessness
South Carolina’s largest garage sale to be held at Myrtle Beach Convention Center
South Carolina’s largest garage sale to be held at Myrtle Beach Convention Center
Sept. 24, 2021, 6 a.m. newscast
A family enjoys walking the new Carolina Forest Boulevard multi-purpose path.
County leaders consider ways to keep golf carts off Carolina Forest multi-purpose path