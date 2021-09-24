South Carolina’s largest garage sale to be held at Myrtle Beach Convention Center

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina’s largest garage sale will be held Saturday at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.

Just like a garage sale at someone’s home, you never know what you will find! There will more than 200 vendors with all sorts of eclectic items.

Mark Kruea, city of Myrtle Beach spokesperson, described the garage sale as the “Noah’s Arc” of retail.

“Two of anything you can find, you will find at this garage sale,” Kruea said.

While this tradition is one that locals enjoy, it also attracts tourists.

“So people make a specific trip to Myrtle Beach or if they are here and discover it, they think wow this is really cool. I wish our community had one of those,” Kruea said.

The event is free to attend, but parking at the convention center will cost $5 per car.

