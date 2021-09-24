Submit a Tip
Skunk leads to early dismissal at Lake Norman High School

Further details were not immediately available.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – Students at Lake Norman High School got an early start on their weekend, all thanks to a skunk.

According to staff at Iredell-Statesville Schools, Lake Norman High School was dismissed early on Friday because of a skunk that got into the building.

Further details were not immediately available.

Stay with WBTV for more information as it comes in.

