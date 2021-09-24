Myrtle Beach Pelicans unveil 2022 schedule

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - While fall is settling in across the Grand Strand, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans are already looking forward to spring.

The team announced its 2022 schedule on Friday. The Birds are set to play 132 games running from early April to September of next year.

The Pelicans’ home opener is scheduled for April 12 as part of a six-game series again the Augusta GreenJackets. The schedule features 23 series split evenly between homestands and road trips.

The team will also remain in Low-A East’s South Division, which means teams such as the Charleston RiverDogs, Columbia Fireflies and the aforementioned GreenJackets will remain on the schedule.

The Delmarva Shorebirds will also play their first-ever game in Myrtle Beach during the season in a series set for May 31-June 5.

