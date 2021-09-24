Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Myrtle Beach Pelicans unveil 2022 schedule

Myrtle Beach Pelicans have record-setting first-day ticket sales
Myrtle Beach Pelicans have record-setting first-day ticket sales
By Michael Owens
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - While fall is settling in across the Grand Strand, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans are already looking forward to spring.

The team announced its 2022 schedule on Friday. The Birds are set to play 132 games running from early April to September of next year.

The Pelicans’ home opener is scheduled for April 12 as part of a six-game series again the Augusta GreenJackets. The schedule features 23 series split evenly between homestands and road trips.

The team will also remain in Low-A East’s South Division, which means teams such as the Charleston RiverDogs, Columbia Fireflies and the aforementioned GreenJackets will remain on the schedule.

The Delmarva Shorebirds will also play their first-ever game in Myrtle Beach during the season in a series set for May 31-June 5.

Click here for more information.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheridan Wahl
Sheridan Wahl’s car found about 10 miles from where body was found, incident report reveals
Sam will become a hurricane in the next 48 hours.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Sam forms, forecast to become hurricane
21-year-old Sheridan Wahl was last seen Sunday in Myrtle Beach, according to a police report....
Police: Sheridan Wahl left Myrtle Beach ‘safely’ prior to body being found in Florence County
"Anyone with information concerning Mr. Laundrie's role in this matter or his current...
Federal arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie on bank fraud charges
Florence police identified the bank robber in these pictures as Hugh Dentler.
Florence bank robbery suspect identified, jailed in different county on unrelated charges

Latest News

The Chants will wear helmets with the university's old logo on Saturday. The logo was used...
Coastal Carolina reveals ‘throwback’ uniforms ahead of game vs. UMass
Chants vs. Minutemen
No. 17 CCU to host UMass Saturday in 2021 non-conference finale
Coastal Carolina University's newest statue stands just outside Brooks Stadium.
Coastal Carolina University unveils new Chauncey statue outside Brooks Stadium
South Carolina releases 2022 football schedule
South Carolina releases 2022 football schedule