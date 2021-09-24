‘Loving person’: Sheridan Wahl’s roommate reflects on friend’s life, impact she made

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A person full of love and light, whose life ended far too soon.

It’s how 21-year-old Sheridan Wahl’s friend is remembering her after learning about her untimely death earlier this week.

“I’ve almost been waiting for a text message back from her, or her to respond to something that I post. I can’t really believe that she’s not with us before,” said Elizabeth Echenique, Wahl’s friend and roommate.

Wahl was last seen Sunday afternoon in Myrtle Beach after a police report said she was there to visit her father.

The documents show she had FaceTimed her mother along Ocean Boulevard after being denied service at a Rent Me Superstore for not wearing shoes and told her mother she was going to drive back home to Florida that night.

RELATED COVERAGE:

On Tuesday morning, Wahl’s body was found by the Hannah-Salem Friendfield Fire Department, about an hour away from Myrtle Beach.

As authorities continue to investigate her death, Echenique shared her memories of the young woman who she lovingly called “Sher.”

“She felt very much so that she wanted to be loved, and accepted by people, and so she wanted people to feel that from her when they met her,” Echenique said.

The two first met in choir in high school.

“She liked to share music with people, so even if she had nothing to talk about, she’d ask, ‘What song do you like?’ and she’d play it for you,” Echenique remembered of her friend. “Music was her passion. She loved to write, sing, play anything.”

And as the two became close, Echenique said that’s when she saw her friend’s giving heart.

“Loving person. I think some people don’t deserve that much. I was like, ‘Sher, you’re too kind. I love you, and I appreciate everything you’ve done for me,” Echenique said. “It’s just heartbreaking to see somebody that was so giving, gone from our lives so soon.”

Sheridan Wahl and her roommate Elizabeth Echenique (Source: Elizabeth Echenieque)

The generosity she felt from Wahl and her family fueled Echenique’s desire to start a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.

And while there are still many questions on how Wahl died, Echenique said she’s remember the impact her close made in her short 21 years.

“I guess, finally coming to peace with what has happened is my long-term goal. And just doing what I can for everyone else to feel the same love and acceptance,” Echenique said on moving forward.

An autopsy was scheduled Friday on Wahl’s body to determine the manner and cause of her death.

WMBF News will continue to stay on top of this developing story and will bring you updates both on-air and online.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.