Furry Friends Friday: Sav-R-Cats will be at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center this Saturday for a garage sale

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Sav-R-Cats Adoption Center has 71 cats right now and one of the ways they get money for the shelter is at the garage sale at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. The garage sale is happening from 7:00am-2:00pm this Saturday, September 25th.

They will be there all day on Saturday selling items and taking donations. The money they get helps the cats in need get vet visits, surgeries, neuters & spays and so much more.

Sav-R-Cats does adoptions by appointment only and if a cat doesn’t get adopted, the shelter will be their permanent home.

