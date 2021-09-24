Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Sam strengthens into a hurricane

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 5:06 AM EDT
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Sam is now a hurricane. The latest update puts Sam as a category one hurricane and is calling for Sam to become a major hurricane over the weekend.

Sam is now a category one hurricane.
Sam is now a category one hurricane.

At 5 AM, the center of Hurricane Sam was located near latitude 11.5 North, longitude 42.2 West. Sam is moving toward the west near 15 mph and this motion is expected to continue through tonight. A decrease in forward speed and a motion toward the west-northwest are expected over the weekend.

Sam is expected to become a major hurricane later this weekend.
Sam is expected to become a major hurricane later this weekend.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 75 mph with higher gusts. Rapid intensification is forecast to continue, and Sam is likely to become a major hurricane tonight or early Saturday. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles. The estimated minimum central pressure is 993 mb.

We will continue to keep an eye on Sam but models continue to like the idea of a track offshore from the Carolinas, let’s hope it can stay that way.

