FIRST ALERT: Beautiful weekend on tap

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - What a beautiful fall-like morning with cool and crisp weather to greet you as you head out the door.

Highs will reach the upper 70s today. Enjoy this fall like weather! (WMBF)

Highs today will remain beautiful with temperatures in the upper 70s. Sunshine will continue not only for today but into that weekend forecast.

The coldest morning will continue into the weekend. (WMBF)

The coldest morning of the month arrives Saturday morning with lows dropping down to 58° at the beach overnight. Inland, lows will fall to the lower 50s with a forecast of 52° in Florence. The last time temperatures were this cool was back on May 31st and June 1st for the beaches and inland locations. Enjoy the cooler start!

We have plenty of events happening this weekend. Enjoy this forecast! (WMBF)

Each afternoon this weekend will be amazing with low humidity. Highs will make a run into the lower 80s on Sunday with humidity still remaining pleasant for the second half of the weekend.

This drop-in humidity will linger into early next week as we remain rain-free over the next seven days.

