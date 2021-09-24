Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

FBI launches hate crime reporting campaign in South Carolina

South Carolina reported 110 hate crime incidents in 2020 compared to 57 reported in 2019.
South Carolina reported 110 hate crime incidents in 2020 compared to 57 reported in 2019.(Tahmoor Khan)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 2:57 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The FBI recently launched a hate crime reporting campaign in South Carolina as part of a nationwide effort to encourage reporting to law enforcement.

The campaign in the state includes billboard messages, 30-second videos on gas station pumps at participating locations, mobile cellular telephone advertisements, and recorded messages on various radio stations.

Hate crimes are the highest priority of the FBI’s civil rights program.

Last month, the FBI Uniform Crime Reporting Program released its annual Hate Crime Statistics Report for 2020.

The report showed nationwide there were 7,764 reported hate crime incidents compared to 7,314 reported in 2019. South Carolina reported 110 hate crime incidents in 2020 compared to 57 reported in 2019.

The state’s data is compiled from 398 reporting law enforcement agencies.

“No one should ever be subjected to hate crimes in our society,” said Susan Ferensic, FBI’s Special Agent in Charge of the Columbia Field Office. “This campaign shows that the FBI is dedicated to pursuing offenders of these heinous crimes and holding them accountable.”

If you believe you are victim or a witness of a hate crime, you are urged to report it to the FBI by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI or submitting a tip at tips.fbi.gov. You may remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

The South Carolina Highway Patrol has released dashcam video from a deadly trooper-involved...
‘Let me see your hands’: Dashcam footage released in deadly trooper-involved shooting in Longs
Sheridan Wahl
Sheridan Wahl’s car found about 10 miles from where body was found, incident report reveals
Sam will become a major hurricane this weekend.
FIRST ALERT: Sam strengthens into a hurricane
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
2 children reportedly thrown from bridge, killing 1; Woman in custody
South Carolina’s largest garage sale to be held at Myrtle Beach Convention Center.
South Carolina’s largest garage sale to be held at Myrtle Beach Convention Center

Latest News

.
Coalition calling on Grand Strand community’s help to combat homelessness
A police car.
Deputies investigating deadly shooting in Robeson County
As part of safety protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19, organizers of the 44th Annual...
Cheserek wins 44th Annual Cooper River Bridge Run
Saturday Forecast
FIRST ALERT: Cool and crisp fall-like weekend
1 killed after truck crashes on Highway 378, goes into Florence County river