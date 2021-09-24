Extra Point Scoreboard: Week Five

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - We’ve reached the halfway point of the regular season, and the race to the high school football playoffs is getting tighter by the week.

WMBF News is keeping you covered with this week’s Extra Point Scoreboard. We will update this page with final scores throughout Friday and Saturday. Check back for more updates as scores roll in.

All games begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless otherwise noted.

Sumter (3-1) at St. James (2-0)

Whiteville (NC) [3-0] at Socastee (0-1)

Conway (0-1) at Carolina Forest (2-2)

West Florence (4-0) at Hartsville (1-3)

Fort Dorchester (3-0) at Myrtle Beach (2-0)

North Myrtle Beach (2-1) at South Florence (3-1)

Darlington (0-3) at Wilson (0-3)

Dillon (1-0) at Aynor (2-0), 7:05 p.m.

Waccamaw (1-2) at Loris (0-4)

Lakewood (0-3) at Marlboro County (1-2)

Camden (3-2) at Lake City (0-1)

Georgetown (0-2) at Chesterfield (1-1)

Lee Central (1-1) at Marion (3-0)

Andrews (1-0) at Kingstree (0-2)

Latta (1-2) at C.E. Murray (0-1), Saturday, 6 p.m.

East Clarendon (0-3) at Carvers Bay (1-1)

West Columbus (NC) [2-1] at Green Sea Floyds (1-1)

Johnsonville (1-1) at Lake View (4-1)

Hannah Pamplico (2-1) at Timmonsville (0-2)

Lamar (2-1) at McBee (0-3)

Legion Collegiate (0-3) at Hemingway (0-1)

Calhoun Academy (3-0) at King’s Academy (1-3)

Florence Christian (3-2) at Orangeburg Prep (0-2)

Ben Lippen (0-5) at Trinity Collegiate (4-0)

Dillon Christian (0-3) at Carolina Academy (2-2)

Lee Academy (1-3) at Pee Dee Academy (4-0)

Dorchester Academy (2-2) at Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach (1-0)

