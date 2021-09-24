DHEC confirms over 100 new COVID deaths across S.C., including 7 in Horry County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Friday 2,602 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 111 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 677,058 and confirmed deaths to 10,498, officials said.







There were 141 new confirmed cases in Horry County and seven deaths. Florence County registered 58 new cases and two deaths.

According to DHEC, 36,766 new individual test results were reported statewide, with a percent positive of 9.4%.

For a county-by-county breakdown of the new cases in South Carolina, click here. For new deaths, click here.

For the latest on hospital bed occupancy in the state, click here.

Vaccination locations in your area can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.