Darlington County shooting leaves one dead, suspect in custody

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An arrest has been made in connection to a deadly shooting in Darlington County.

Deputies were called to reports of a shooting on McCall Road in the Harstville area early Friday and found a man dead, according to information from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

A suspect is in custody and will face charges in the case, deputies said. That person will be identified once warrants are served.

Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee has yet to release the victim’s name, but said he is a 38-year-old Hartsville man.

The incident remains under investigation by the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office and the Darlington County Coroner’s Office.

