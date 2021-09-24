Submit a Tip
Darlington County shooting leaves one dead, suspect in custody

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An arrest has been made in connection to a deadly shooting in Darlington County.

Deputies were called to reports of a shooting on McCall Road in the Harstville area early Friday and found a man dead, according to information from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

A suspect is in custody and will face charges in the case, deputies said. That person will be identified once warrants are served.

Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee has yet to release the victim’s name, but said he is a 38-year-old Hartsville man.

The incident remains under investigation by the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office and the Darlington County Coroner’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

