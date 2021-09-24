Construction halfway done on ‘first of its kind’ fire station in Longs

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Soon Horry County Fire Rescue Station 13 will be the most innovative in all of Horry County.

The current station is volunteer only and features two roll-up garage doors.

Horry County Fire Rescue Spokesperson Tony Casey said the new station, built right beside the original building will be the first of its kind in the county. It will feature three drive-through bays for easy entry and exit.

“It’s as new and as nice of a station that we’ve ever seen in Horry County,” Casey said.

On top of being larger and a new design, the new station will house full-time career firefighters, on top of volunteers.

The $2.3 million project could be completed in the next couple of months, but wouldn’t be up and running until 2022. The county said the construction is already past the halfway mark.

Casey said with the growth of the county and a rise in call volumes, this new facility is needed.

“This is a response to that increase in call volumes, and this will help us staff and answer all the calls that we’re getting. People are moving to Horry County, every corner of Horry County,” he said.

When it comes to staffing, Casey said it shouldn’t be an issue. On Friday a new class of recruits will graduate, and Casey said the next class received nearly 500 applications.

For neighbor Ed Green, who lives in the nearby Aberdeen community, he said having the fire station nearby makes him feel safer, especially as the area grows.

“More comfortable. Safer, that’s I guess the bottom line, I feel more safe,” Green said.

No official opening date has been set.

