Columbia man accused of shooting parents to death in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department have arrested a man they say is accused of shooting and killing his parents.

Kevin Jackson Westberry, 27, of Columbia is charged with two counts of murder, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to arrest warrants. He is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the victims as Subrina Jackson Westberry, 60, and Kenneth Wayne Westberry, 59, of Columbia.

“Police went to the home on Newpark Place Thursday night after we received a call to conduct a welfare check,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Deputies found the bodies of Mr. and Mrs. Westberry inside the house. Deputies immediately detained the son, who was at the home at the time of the welfare check.”

Those who live in the neighborhood say Kevin had anger issues and would lash out at his parents.

One neighbor said Kevin’s father kept a gun by his bed to protect himself.

Neighbors also say Kevin’s parents had asked him to leave the home and time was running out for him there.

The couple was highly regarded in their community. They were considered the most giving and generous people their neighbors had ever met.

