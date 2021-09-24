Submit a Tip
Coastal Carolina University awards first scholarships as part of COVID-19 vaccine incentive program

Makayla McElhaney, Jaclyn Catalano, Kathryn Rossi, and Vincent Petitti were chosen as the first...
Makayla McElhaney, Jaclyn Catalano, Kathryn Rossi, and Vincent Petitti were chosen as the first four $2,500 scholarship winners as part of the Vax to the Max COVID-19 vaccination incentives program.(Coastal Carolina University)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina University has awarded its first four scholarships as part of the school’s COVID-19 vaccine incentive program.

The school is awarding four $2,500 scholarships each week for 10 weeks during the fall semester, along with 10 additional weeks in the spring. A pair of grand prize scholarships, which includes full tuition as well as room and board for a full semester, will also be awarded as part of the program.

The first four winners are:

  • Jaclyn Catalano, a sophomore hospitality, resort, and tourism management major from Houston, Texas
  • Makayla McElhaney, a senior biology major from Goose Creek
  • Vincent Petitti, a sophomore physical education major from Wynantskill, New York
  • Kathryn Rossi, a freshman theatre arts major from Whitefish, Montana

The scholarship money is supported through CARES Act funding provided to the school, according to university officials.

CCU says more than 3,300 students have already uploaded their vaccination records to be eligible for the weekly drawings.

The school is also hosting a pair of vaccine clinics in conjunction with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control next month. Vaccines will be available on Oct. 1 and Oct. 11 at the Singleton Building Ballroom from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Students can also get vaccinated at CCU’s Student Health Services, but are asked to make an appointment online or by calling 843-349-6543. Students fully vaccinated via CCU’s Student Health Services are automatically entered into future drawings.

Students looking to upload their vaccination records online can do so here.

