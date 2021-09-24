Coastal Carolina reveals ‘throwback’ uniforms ahead of game vs. UMass

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina is putting a fresh take on an old look when the Chanticleers hit the gridiron this weekend.

The football program on Friday revealed special all-teal uniforms the team will wear during Saturday’s home game against UMass. It’ll mark the first time Coastal has worn all teal for a game since 2019.

The most noticeable feature, however, is on the white helmet. Instead of the current Chanticleer logo, the team will showcase the university’s logo that was used from 1995-2001. It was retired in favor of the logo still used today.

Some more 𝑐𝑙𝑎𝑠𝑠𝑖𝑐 content for your TL 😎 pic.twitter.com/HDB9AlrUiK — Coastal Football (@CoastalFootball) September 24, 2021

Fans and students attending Saturday’s game at Brooks Stadium are also encouraged to wear teal as part of a “Teal Out.”

Kickoff against is set for 1 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPN+.

