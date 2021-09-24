Submit a Tip
Coastal Carolina reveals 'throwback' uniforms ahead of game vs. UMass

The Chants will wear helmets with the university's old logo on Saturday. The logo was used...
The Chants will wear helmets with the university's old logo on Saturday. The logo was used prior to the football program's arrival in 2003.(@CoastalFootball / Twitter)
By Michael Owens
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina is putting a fresh take on an old look when the Chanticleers hit the gridiron this weekend.

The football program on Friday revealed special all-teal uniforms the team will wear during Saturday’s home game against UMass. It’ll mark the first time Coastal has worn all teal for a game since 2019.

MORE | Coastal Carolina University unveils new Chauncey statue outside Brooks Stadium

The most noticeable feature, however, is on the white helmet. Instead of the current Chanticleer logo, the team will showcase the university’s logo that was used from 1995-2001. It was retired in favor of the logo still used today.

Fans and students attending Saturday’s game at Brooks Stadium are also encouraged to wear teal as part of a “Teal Out.”

Kickoff against is set for 1 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPN+.

