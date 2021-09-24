Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Charges urged for Missouri cops who let dog bite Black man

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell says he is investigating the incident that...
St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell says he is investigating the incident that happened Monday in Woodson Terrace, Missouri, but has declined further comment.(Source: Canva, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODSON TERRACE, Mo. (AP) — St. Louis-area racial injustice activists are calling for the firing and prosecution of three white police officers after cellphone video showed them allowing a police dog to repeatedly bite a Black man during an arrest.

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell says he is investigating the incident that happened Monday in Woodson Terrace, Missouri, but has declined further comment.

Police have declined comment except for a Facebook posting.

About 20 racial injustice activists, at a news conference outside police headquarters, vowed to pressure Bell and city leaders to act quickly.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheridan Wahl
Sheridan Wahl’s car found about 10 miles from where body was found, incident report reveals
Sam will become a hurricane in the next 48 hours.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Sam forms, forecast to become hurricane
21-year-old Sheridan Wahl was last seen Sunday in Myrtle Beach, according to a police report....
Police: Sheridan Wahl left Myrtle Beach ‘safely’ prior to body being found in Florence County
"Anyone with information concerning Mr. Laundrie's role in this matter or his current...
Federal arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie on bank fraud charges
Florence police identified the bank robber in these pictures as Hugh Dentler.
Florence bank robbery suspect identified, jailed in different county on unrelated charges

Latest News

.
Coalition calling on Grand Strand community’s help to combat homelessness
.
‘He was very passionate’: Hundreds attend prayer vigil honoring fallen Lake City police lieutenant
Men lift a baby over the waters of the Rio Grande river as migrants, many from Haiti, wade...
Officials: All migrants are gone from Texas border camp
Sheridan Wahl and her roommate Elizabeth Echenique
‘Loving person’: Sheridan Wahl’s roommate reflects on friend’s life, impact she made
Investigators determined that aging equipment belonging to the nation’s largest utility sparked...
Electric company charged in California wildfire last year that killed 4