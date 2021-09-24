Submit a Tip
The 46th Atalaya Arts & Crafts Festival

By Halley Murrow
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - From woodwork to jewelry, paintings, pottery, and more! You’ll find it all at the 46th Atalaya Arts & Crafts Festival happening all weekend long at Huntington Beach State Park.

We loved getting the details, hearing from vendors, and soaking up the beauty of Atalaya.

Come along with us!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

