1 hurt after ‘drive-by style’ shooting in Marlboro County, official says
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a shooting in Marlboro County on Friday.
The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office says a “drive-by style shooting” happened in the area of Highway 15 near Cottingham Boulevard sometime in the afternoon.
The person injured was also airlifted to the hospital for treatment, according to a department spokesperson.
No other details were immediately available.
