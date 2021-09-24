1 hurt after ‘drive-by style’ shooting in Marlboro County, official says

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a shooting in Marlboro County on Friday.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office says a “drive-by style shooting” happened in the area of Highway 15 near Cottingham Boulevard sometime in the afternoon.

The person injured was also airlifted to the hospital for treatment, according to a department spokesperson.

No other details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.