Trolley tour offers opportunity to learn more about Myrtle Beach’s military history

By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The fifth-season of the Myrtle Beach Military Trolley Tour starts on Friday, giving residents the opportunity to learn more about the city’s military history.

The one-hour trolley tour gives folks the chance to see what was once the Air Force base and an Army Air Corp airfield during World War II. The airfield served as both a training facility and a German prisoner of war camp.

Tour guide Kathryn Hedgepath says her favorite part of the experience is getting to share the history with residents of Myrtle Beach.

“The best part is when someone who has never heard of Myrtle Beach history and you just see that ‘aha’ moment in their face,” said Hedgepath.

Guests also get to experience a reception with retired Colonel Joe Barton, who was once stationed at the base.

He says he enjoys the opportunity to share his experience in the Air Force and he is proud of his community for preserving this rich history.

“The city of Myrtle Beach has done a great job, especially with all the plaques. We are just trying to make it come to life,” said Barton.

For tickets, click here.

