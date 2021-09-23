Tabor City man identified as victim of deadly Loris shooting

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in Loris.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said Latarius Evans, 35, of Tabor City, died of a gunshot wound shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday near Bennett Loop.

McSpadden added the case is being investigated as a homicide.

Authorities have yet to announce any suspects or arrests in the case.

The Horry County Police Department is investigating.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.