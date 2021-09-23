Sheridan Wahl’s car was not at scene where body found in Florence County, coroner says

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The mystery surrounding the death of a 21-year-old woman who was last seen in Myrtle Beach continues to unfold.

WMBF News confirmed with Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken that Sheridan Wahl’s car was not at the Hannah-Salem Friendfield Fire Department where her body was discovered. He said that the car was at another location in Florence County. The condition of the car was not released.

He added that Wahl’s body was alone when she was found at the fire station along Highway 378.

A police report showed Wahl had come to Myrtle Beach to visit her father.

She was last seen Sunday afternoon along Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach when she FaceTimed with her mother after she was unable to get into the Rent Me Superstore, according to the police report.

It also stated that Wahl told her mother that she was going to drive back home to Florida on Sunday night.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department confirmed on Wednesday night that Wahl had left Myrtle Beach safely before being found in Florence County.

RELATED COVERAGE | Police: Sheridan Wahl left Myrtle Beach ‘safely’ prior to body being found in Florence County

Her body was discovered Tuesday morning in Florence County.

The cause of her death has not been released by an autopsy will be done on Friday at MUSC, according to the Florence County coroner.

The State Law Enforcement Division is the lead agency in the case.

WMBF News is continuing to push law enforcement for answers in the case. We are reaching out to police to see if surveillance video from the Rent Me Superstore can be released. We are also asking who discovered Wahl’s body at the fire station.

We have asked if SLED is considering any persons of interest in the case, or if they are looking for a person of interest, but they could not comment on that.

We will bring you all the latest developments in this case both on-air and online.

