Search in Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie enters fifth day

Police and the FBI are searching for Brian Laundrie in the Carlton Reserve in Florida.
Police and the FBI are searching for Brian Laundrie in the Carlton Reserve in Florida.(Source: North Port Police via CNN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Authorities haven begun another day of slogging through the tough wilderness area known as Carlton Reserve Thursday, as they continue the search for Brian Laundrie, the person of interest in a high-profile homicide case who has been missing more more than a week.

Police are looking for Laundrie is connection with the disappearance and death of his fiancée, Gabrielle Petito. Petito’s remains were found last Sunday in Wyoming. Brian’s parents reported him missing Sept. 17. He had hired an attorney and has not cooperated with the investigation.

Authorities have searched Carlton Reserve since Saturday, using swamp buggies, dogs, drones and helicopters. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Underwater Recovery team was called in to assist Wednesday but North Port Police have reported no sightings of Landrie. The FBI, who is leading the investigation, has released even less information about the case.

There have been numerous reports of sightings but those are just rumors, North Port Police spokesman Josh Taylor has said.

If you have information on his whereabouts, contact the FBI tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

