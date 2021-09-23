Robeson County deputies searching for missing 80-year-old woman

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authoirties in the Pee Dee are searching for a missing 80-year-old woman on Wednesday.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office says Minnie Miller, of Maxton, was reported missing by family members. She was last seen walking away from her home on Roxie Lane at around 4 p.m., according to deputies.

She was last seen wearing a red coat and a black and white striped shirt. Miller is described as 5′5″ and around 110 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair.

Miller is also believed to be suffering from a cognitive impairment, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

