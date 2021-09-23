Submit a Tip
Prayer vigil being held to honor Lake City police lieutenant killed in the line of duty

By Cameron Crowe
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) – A community is coming together Thursday night to honor a man who spent over two decades serving and protecting others.

Lake City police Lt. John Stewart was killed during a car chase that ended along North Matthews Road.

Stewart was known throughout the Lake City community and well-respected.

RELATED COVERAGE:

A city-wide prayer vigil is being held at 6 p.m. at the Dr. Ronald E. McNair Memorial Park on East Main Street.

WMBF News reporter Cameron Crowe is there and will have a look at the ceremony honoring Stewart’s life on WMBF News at 11 p.m.

