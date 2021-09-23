Prayer vigil being held to honor Lake City police lieutenant killed in the line of duty

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) – A community is coming together Thursday night to honor a man who spent over two decades serving and protecting others.

Lake City police Lt. John Stewart was killed during a car chase that ended along North Matthews Road.

Stewart was known throughout the Lake City community and well-respected.

A city-wide prayer vigil is being held at 6 p.m. at the Dr. Ronald E. McNair Memorial Park on East Main Street.

