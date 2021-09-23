Police searching for missing Florence man last seen at hospital
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authoirties in the Pee Dee are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing man.
The Florence Police Department says 36-year-old Brandon Scott Cameron was last seen leaving a waiting room at McLeod Hospital on Cheaves Street at 11 p.m. Wednesday.
Cameron was wearing a cowboy hat and other western-style clothing. He also has autism and a history of seizures, according to police.
He’s described as 5′6″ and around 160 pounds with red hair and a light beard.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.