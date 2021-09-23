Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Police searching for missing Florence man last seen at hospital

Brandon Scott Cameron
Brandon Scott Cameron(Florence PD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authoirties in the Pee Dee are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing man.

The Florence Police Department says 36-year-old Brandon Scott Cameron was last seen leaving a waiting room at McLeod Hospital on Cheaves Street at 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Cameron was wearing a cowboy hat and other western-style clothing. He also has autism and a history of seizures, according to police.

He’s described as 5′6″ and around 160 pounds with red hair and a light beard.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Sheridan Wahl was last seen Sunday in Myrtle Beach, according to a police report....
Police: Sheridan Wahl left Myrtle Beach ‘safely’ prior to body being found in Florence County
Body found at Hannah-Salem-Friendfield Fire Station
Florence County coroner confirms woman’s body is reported missing woman out of Myrtle Beach
Body found at Hannah-Salem-Friendfield Fire Station
Body of missing 21-year-old last seen in Myrtle Beach found in Florence County; SLED investigating
Brycen and Brayden McDaniel
Sheriff calls twin toddlers’ deaths a ‘tragic accident,’ says no charges will be filed against father
21-year-old Sheridan Wahl was last seen Sunday in Myrtle Beach, according to a police report....
Sheridan Wahl’s car found about 10 miles from where body was found, incident report reveals

Latest News

.
Coalition calling on Grand Strand community’s help to combat homelessness
Survey shows majority of South Carolinians support I-73, but county leaders say support isn’t...
Survey shows majority of South Carolinians support I-73, but county leaders say support isn’t the issue
Sheridan Wahl’s car found about 10 miles from where body was found, incident report reveals
Sheridan Wahl’s car found about 10 miles from where body was found, incident report reveals
Anthony Lemar Bostic
Man charged in sexual assault of 10-year-old girl in Georgetown County