Police searching for missing Florence man last seen at hospital

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authoirties in the Pee Dee are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing man.

The Florence Police Department says 36-year-old Brandon Scott Cameron was last seen leaving a waiting room at McLeod Hospital on Cheaves Street at 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Cameron was wearing a cowboy hat and other western-style clothing. He also has autism and a history of seizures, according to police.

He’s described as 5′6″ and around 160 pounds with red hair and a light beard.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.

