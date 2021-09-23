Police investigating Georgetown shooting

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department in investigating a non-lethal shooting in Georgetown, after hospital interviews with the victim.

Georgetown police say they were dispatched to the Georgetown Memorial Hospital to speak with victim who had been shot at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. They say they were accompanied by deputies from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon arrival, officers say they met with the person who drove the victim to the hospital.

Police say the driver thought the shooting took place near Stevenson Street and Church Street. This is an active crime scene and police say investigators are processing the scene for evidence.

“All available resources have been called out to assist with the investigation. Also we want to thank those individuals that provided information to assist us in the investigation.” Georgetown Police Department Interim-Chief William Pierce said.

The Georgetown Police Department says more information will be released as it becomes available. They ask anyone with any information about this incident to please contact the department at 843-545-4300. Additionally the department’s separate “Tip Line” is 843-545-4400.

