Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Police investigating Georgetown shooting

Georgetown police say they were dispatched to the Georgetown Memorial Hospital to speak with...
Georgetown police say they were dispatched to the Georgetown Memorial Hospital to speak with victim who had been shot at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.(Live 5/File)
By Riley Bean
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 5:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department in investigating a non-lethal shooting in Georgetown, after hospital interviews with the victim.

Georgetown police say they were dispatched to the Georgetown Memorial Hospital to speak with victim who had been shot at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. They say they were accompanied by deputies from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon arrival, officers say they met with the person who drove the victim to the hospital.

Police say the driver thought the shooting took place near Stevenson Street and Church Street. This is an active crime scene and police say investigators are processing the scene for evidence.

“All available resources have been called out to assist with the investigation. Also we want to thank those individuals that provided information to assist us in the investigation.” Georgetown Police Department Interim-Chief William Pierce said.

The Georgetown Police Department says more information will be released as it becomes available. They ask anyone with any information about this incident to please contact the department at 843-545-4300. Additionally the department’s separate “Tip Line” is 843-545-4400.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found at Hannah-Salem-Friendfield Fire Station
Florence County coroner confirms woman’s body is reported missing woman out of Myrtle Beach
21-year-old Sheridan Wahl was last seen Sunday in Myrtle Beach, according to a police report....
Police: Sheridan Wahl left Myrtle Beach ‘safely’ prior to body being found in Florence County
Body found at Hannah-Salem-Friendfield Fire Station
Body of missing 21-year-old last seen in Myrtle Beach found in Florence County; SLED investigating
Brycen and Brayden McDaniel
Sheriff calls twin toddlers’ deaths a ‘tragic accident,’ says no charges will be filed against father
Crews working ‘significant’ crash with multiple patients in Murrells Inlet

Latest News

No injuries were reported after a structure fire early Thursday morning in Longs, officials say.
Crews called to early morning structure fire in Longs
While still muggy early, conditions improve quickly today!
FIRST ALERT: Fall weather moves in, low humidity through the weekend
The 15th Circuit Solicitor's Office released surveillance video of the trooper-involved...
15th Circuit solicitor releases surveillance video of deadly trooper-involved shooting
80-year-old Robeson County woman found safe after being reported missing