Pee Dee man receives life sentence in Florence teen’s murder

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A judge sentenced a Pee Dee man to life in prison for a 19-year-old woman’s murder.

Twelfth Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements confirmed that DeAngelo Thomas was found guilty on Thursday for Vernita White’s murder.

Vernita White was shot and killed at her family’s home in Florence Saturday afternoon (Source: Facebook)

The shooting happened in the Woodmont area of Florence back in October 2018.

A neighbor told WMBF News at the time that she was outside feeding her dog when she heard a commotion going on in the house next door.

She then said she heard White yelling moments before a gunshot.

