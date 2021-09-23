Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Pee Dee man receives life sentence in Florence teen’s murder

DeAngelo Thomas
DeAngelo Thomas(Source: Florence County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A judge sentenced a Pee Dee man to life in prison for a 19-year-old woman’s murder.

Twelfth Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements confirmed that DeAngelo Thomas was found guilty on Thursday for Vernita White’s murder.

Vernita White was shot and killed at her family’s home in Florence Saturday afternoon (Source:...
Vernita White was shot and killed at her family’s home in Florence Saturday afternoon (Source: Facebook)

The shooting happened in the Woodmont area of Florence back in October 2018.

A neighbor told WMBF News at the time that she was outside feeding her dog when she heard a commotion going on in the house next door.

She then said she heard White yelling moments before a gunshot.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Sheridan Wahl was last seen Sunday in Myrtle Beach, according to a police report....
Police: Sheridan Wahl left Myrtle Beach ‘safely’ prior to body being found in Florence County
Body found at Hannah-Salem-Friendfield Fire Station
Florence County coroner confirms woman’s body is reported missing woman out of Myrtle Beach
Body found at Hannah-Salem-Friendfield Fire Station
Body of missing 21-year-old last seen in Myrtle Beach found in Florence County; SLED investigating
Brycen and Brayden McDaniel
Sheriff calls twin toddlers’ deaths a ‘tragic accident,’ says no charges will be filed against father
21-year-old Sheridan Wahl was last seen Sunday in Myrtle Beach, according to a police report....
Sheridan Wahl’s car found about 10 miles from where body was found, incident report reveals

Latest News

Eric Salvador Hernandez Bonilla
One of Interpol’s 100 Most Wanted, suspected MS-13 gang member arrested in Beaufort Co.
Florence police identified the bank robber in these pictures as Hugh Dentler.
Florence bank robbery suspect identified, jailed in different county on unrelated charges
Trevor Allen
Judge sentences Darlington man to 8 years for sexual conduct with minor
Jermaine Roberson
Judge denies bond for man charged in connection to Lake City police officer’s death