Myrtle Beach businesses join conversations, looking toward solutions to end homelessness

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - On any given night, nearly 800 people experience homelessness across the Pee Dee and Grand Strand.

The Myrtle Beach Area Homelessness Coalition says that data is extremely troubling, and is calling on the community to help to prevent this issue altogether.

The group is made up of various organizations that provide either resources or services to those with shelter and additional needs.

For about four months, the coalition has been holding meetings, discussing ways to help the homeless population in the area. It’s also been learning what each partner organization brings to the table to address the issues and help get people back on their feet.

But leaders say the homelessness issue is so dire, it will take a community effort to fix it. That includes help from local businesses.

On Thursday, the coalition invited Myrtle Beach businesses to participate in an open and honest discussion inside Seacoast Vineyard Church. It’s seen as a step towards finding viable solutions to end the issue altogether.

It was an opportunity for the coalition to update the business community on the steps already being taken to address shelter needs, and to inform and educate the community on ways they can help to end homelessness.

“Our common goal is getting to a place where our community does not have anyone on the street who are experiencing homelessness,” said Ann Gowdy, Chief Innovation Officer for Eastern Carolina Housing Organization. “How we get there is by figuring out what we can do to contribute. Whether it be giving to the safe giving program, whether it be volunteering, learning and getting more educated and having a better understanding. It’s a community issue that requires community solution and community coming together.”

Cecilia Evans, a local market executive with Bank of America, says this meeting was very helpful for her and other businesses.

“I think the businesses have to be aware and they can’t help if they don’t know where the true needs are,” she said.

Weslyn Lack-Chickering, operations manager for Lack’s Beach Service in Myrtle Beach, said she came to the meeting to learn more about how leaders are working together to overcome the issues. She added the problem is particularly worrisome near the beach, where her company is based.

“I was angry before I came to the meeting,” Lack-Chickering said. “We’re seeing an increased amount of homeless people and homeless addicts on the beach. And it does impact us in the sense, there are tourists on the beach that are renting chairs and umbrellas or vacationing with their families.”

After hearing organizations speak about the services they offer and city leaders’ plans to combat the issue, Lack-Chickering said her perspective changed. She also intends to attend future meetings.

“I do feel a little better,” she said. “I came to the meeting angry about a problem that I can actually help with and make better. Now I need to educate my staff and we’re going to go to the beach and educate those who need it.”

The coalition will meet every third Thursday of the month.

