McMaster orders flags to fly at half-staff in honor of fallen Lake City officer

Lake City police Lt. John Stewart was killed in the line of duty during a chase.
Lake City police Lt. John Stewart was killed in the line of duty during a chase.(Source: Lt. John Stewart's family)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Flags on all state buildings will be lowered to half-staff in honor of Lake City Police Lt. John Stewart.

According to information from the governor’s office, the flags will remain at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Friday, Sept. 24.

McMaster is also requesting that flags over the buildings of political subdivisions in the state be flown at half-staff as well.

Stewart was struck and killed by a vehicle near the intersection of Chandler Mill Road and North Matthews Road on Sept. 17 by a man who authorities say was attempting to evade law enforcement.

A city-wide prayer vigil for Stewart will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Dr. Ronald E. McNair Memorial Park on East Main Street.

The fallen officer’s memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at the Florence Center.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

