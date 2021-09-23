McMaster orders flags to fly at half-staff in honor of fallen Lake City officer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Flags on all state buildings will be lowered to half-staff in honor of Lake City Police Lt. John Stewart.

According to information from the governor’s office, the flags will remain at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Friday, Sept. 24.

McMaster is also requesting that flags over the buildings of political subdivisions in the state be flown at half-staff as well.

Stewart was struck and killed by a vehicle near the intersection of Chandler Mill Road and North Matthews Road on Sept. 17 by a man who authorities say was attempting to evade law enforcement.

A city-wide prayer vigil for Stewart will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Dr. Ronald E. McNair Memorial Park on East Main Street.

The fallen officer’s memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at the Florence Center.

