Man charged in sexual assault of 10-year-old girl in Georgetown County

Anthony Lemar Bostic
Anthony Lemar Bostic(Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Georgetown man has been charged in connection to the sexual assault of a 10-year-old child, according to authorities.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to Tidelands Health on Tuesday in response to a girl who had been brought by a family member.

The girl told authorities a family friend forced her to undress and sexually assaulted her after picking her up from school the day prior.

The suspect was later identified as 35-year-old Anthony Lemar Bostic. He was taken into custody after the GCSO’s SWAT and Criminal Investigations Division found him in an attic of a residence in the Greentown community.

Bostic is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, which is punishable by up to 25 years to life in prison if convicted.

Online records show he was booked into the Georgetown County Detention Center at around 6 p.m. Thursday.

He’s awaiting a bond hearing, according to officials.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.

