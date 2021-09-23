Submit a Tip
Making their day: ‘Superheroes’ surprise patients at Levine Children’s Hospital

This annual event brings joy to these kids’ lives.
'Superheroes' visit young patients at Levine Children's Hospital
'Superheroes' visit young patients at Levine Children's Hospital(WBTV)
By Dee Dee Gatton
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
This article has 227 words with an approximate reading time of 1 minute.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Spiderman and other superhero favorites made a trip to Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital today.

“Crowds come out, people get excited, the staff gets excited,” said Joe Rocheleau with JOFFIE Contracting Services.

WBTV was there as window washers with JOFFIE Contracting made their way down the side of the building, interacting with the kids while they cleaned the building’s windows.

The tradition happens twice a year and is actually the ninth year they’ve done this.

You know, it’s amazing when you’re on the wall and you get to where these kids are and they run to the glass and they’re all just full of smiles, you don’t know why they’re in there but it’s not a good reason and if we’re able to make them smile for just a second – and it just makes our day, it makes their day. It’s just an exciting time for us.”

Years ago, Rocheleau says, he was up there doing the window cleaning and the kids just ran over and loved interacting with him and his team.

From there the idea was born.

“You know and it just touches everybody.”

He says, what started as something sad is now an event bringing joy to these kids’ lives.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

