Judge sentences Darlington man to 8 years for sexual conduct with minor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – A Darlington man was sentenced to eight years in prison for soliciting and meeting a minor for sex.

Attorney General Alan Wilson announced on Thursday that Trevor Allen pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and one count third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Back in September 2019, the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office received a cyber tip showing that a social media site had discovered evidence of possible illegal activity. Authorities said the offending social media account was associated with Allen.

Law enforcement reached out to the minor who said that the two had chatted over social media and also met in person several times to engage in sexual activity. The meetings started when the minor was 14 years old.

Deputies and the U.S. Marshals located and took Allen into custody, where he confessed to meeting up with the teen for sexual activity.

On top of the eight-year sentence, Allen will have to register as a sex offender upon release and will be subject to lifetime GPS monitoring.

