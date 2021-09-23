Judge denies bond for man charged in connection to Lake City police officer’s death

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Florence County man appeared in court Thursday morning on charges connected to the death of a Lake City police lieutenant.

A judge denied bond on the additional charges filed against 29-year-old Jermaine Roberson, including manslaughter/involuntary manslaughter and reckless homicide.

Roberson is accused of starting a police chase that led to the death of Lake City Lt. John Stewart.

According to warrants from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, a different LCPD officer attempted to stop Roberson for a vehicle registration violation within city limits on Sept. 17. In an attempted to evade police, Roberson allegedly hit and killed Stewart near the intersection of Chandler Mill Road and North Matthews Road.

Warrants also state Roberson fled and “continued to commit further criminal acts to evade law enforcement.”

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said Roberson is also the suspect in a carjacking incident that occurred just after Stewart’s death.

Investigators said Roberson approached a victim’s vehicle on Frierson Road, telling them he had a firearm. He entered the vehicle and told them to drive, eventually pushing them out.

A Florence County deputy then spotted the vehicle near Olanta, and an additional pursuit ensued. The chase ended when the deputy executed a PIT maneuver, causing a crash and leading to Roberson’s arrest. The crash left the deputy with minor injuries, but they are expected to recover.

The carjacking victim also sustained minor injuries, according to deputies.

He faces several charges from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office in the suspected carjacking and chase, including kidnapping, failure to stop for a blue light, carjacking, first-degree assault and battery as well as possession of an ounce or less or marijuana.

He’s being held a the Florence County Detention Center.

