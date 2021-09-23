Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Home Depot to create nearly 100 new jobs in SC

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Home Depot has announced plans to expand operations throughout South Carolina.

The company will be growing its supply chain distribution operations in Charleston, Greenville, Jasper, and Lexington counties. “

The expansion is expected to create nearly 100 new jobs. It will also increase the company’s distribution capabilities.

“The Home Depot’s decision to expand throughout the state shows that South Carolina is brimming with potential from the Lowcountry to the Upstate and everywhere in-between,” Gov. Henry McMaster said. “We congratulate them on their expansion and the addition of nearly 100 new jobs. These jobs will have a great impact on our local communities and state as a whole.”

In Charleston County, The Home Depot is creating 31 new jobs at its distribution center on Palmetto Commerce Parkway in North Charleston.

In Greenville County, the company will create 31 new jobs at the facility located on Brookfield Oaks Drive in Mauldin. The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved a $75,000 set-aside grant to Greenville County to assist with costs related to this portion of the project.

In Jasper County, the company will add a new distribution center on Speedway Boulevard in Hardeeville and will create 14 new jobs. The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved a $100,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to Jasper County to assist with costs related to this portion of the project.

In Lexington County, the company will add an additional facility, located on Bistline Drive in Cayce and will create 23 new jobs.

Those who are interested in working for Home Depot can apply online at careers.homedepot.com. Job seekers can also text JOBS to 52270 for a link to apply to local positions.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Sheridan Wahl
Sheridan Wahl’s car found about 10 miles from where body was found, incident report reveals
Sam will become a hurricane in the next 48 hours.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Sam forms, forecast to become hurricane
21-year-old Sheridan Wahl was last seen Sunday in Myrtle Beach, according to a police report....
Police: Sheridan Wahl left Myrtle Beach ‘safely’ prior to body being found in Florence County
"Anyone with information concerning Mr. Laundrie's role in this matter or his current...
Federal arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie on bank fraud charges
Florence police identified the bank robber in these pictures as Hugh Dentler.
Florence bank robbery suspect identified, jailed in different county on unrelated charges

Latest News

.
Coalition calling on Grand Strand community’s help to combat homelessness
A family enjoys walking the new Carolina Forest Boulevard multi-purpose path.
County leaders consider ways to keep golf carts off Carolina Forest multi-purpose path
Sam is now a category one hurricane.
FIRST ALERT: Sam strengthens into a hurricane
Highs will reach the upper 70s today. Enjoy this fall like weather!
FIRST ALERT: Beautiful weekend on tap
Alex Murdaugh’s former law firm released a statement on Thursday saying they were “shocked” and...
Law firm releases statement on Alex Murdaugh, ‘shocked’ at alleged theft of funds