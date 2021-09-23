Home Depot to create nearly 100 new jobs in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Home Depot has announced plans to expand operations throughout South Carolina.

The company will be growing its supply chain distribution operations in Charleston, Greenville, Jasper, and Lexington counties. “

The expansion is expected to create nearly 100 new jobs. It will also increase the company’s distribution capabilities.

“The Home Depot’s decision to expand throughout the state shows that South Carolina is brimming with potential from the Lowcountry to the Upstate and everywhere in-between,” Gov. Henry McMaster said. “We congratulate them on their expansion and the addition of nearly 100 new jobs. These jobs will have a great impact on our local communities and state as a whole.”

In Charleston County, The Home Depot is creating 31 new jobs at its distribution center on Palmetto Commerce Parkway in North Charleston.

In Greenville County, the company will create 31 new jobs at the facility located on Brookfield Oaks Drive in Mauldin. The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved a $75,000 set-aside grant to Greenville County to assist with costs related to this portion of the project.

In Jasper County, the company will add a new distribution center on Speedway Boulevard in Hardeeville and will create 14 new jobs. The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved a $100,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to Jasper County to assist with costs related to this portion of the project.

In Lexington County, the company will add an additional facility, located on Bistline Drive in Cayce and will create 23 new jobs.

Those who are interested in working for Home Depot can apply online at careers.homedepot.com. Job seekers can also text JOBS to 52270 for a link to apply to local positions.

