Getting an inside look at Palm Charter High School in Conway
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CONWAY, SC (WMBF) -Palm Charter High School is the only motorsports high school in the nation.
The students get hands on experience that prepare them for a career after high school.
We learned about their Showroom, Motorsports & Welding class, Auto Collision Class, Digital Arts & Graphics class, Academics and races the students participate in.
Watch the playlist to learn everything about this great school!
