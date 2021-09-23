Submit a Tip
Getting an inside look at Palm Charter High School in Conway

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CONWAY, SC (WMBF) -Palm Charter High School is the only motorsports high school in the nation.

The students get hands on experience that prepare them for a career after high school.

We learned about their Showroom, Motorsports & Welding class, Auto Collision Class, Digital Arts & Graphics class, Academics and races the students participate in.

Watch the playlist to learn everything about this great school!

