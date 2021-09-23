Florence bank robbery suspect identified, jailed in different county on unrelated charges

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Police have identified the man who they said robbed a Florence bank earlier this week.

Authorities said on Tuesday morning Hugh Dentler went into the Anderson Brothers Bank on Second Loop Road dressed in camouflage and demanded money at gunpoint.

No injuries were reported in the robbery.

Investigators said Dentler is already being held at the Marlboro County Detention Center on unrelated charges.

The Florence Police Department has obtained warrants for Dentler on four counts of kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He will be transferred to the Florence County Detention Center at a later date.

