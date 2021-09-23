Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression 18 forecast to become hurricane

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Depression 18 continues to strengthen and will become Tropical Storm Sam by Friday.

Tropical Depression 18 continues to move to the west at 15 mph.
Tropical Depression 18 continues to move to the west at 15 mph.

At 5 AM, the center of Tropical Depression Eighteen was located near latitude 10.5 North, longitude 36.4 West. The depression is moving toward the west near 15 mph and this general motion is expected to continue through Friday. A slower motion toward the west-northwest is expected Friday night and continuing into the weekend. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts.

Tropical Depression 18 is forecast to become hurricane Sam by Friday.
Tropical Depression 18 is forecast to become hurricane Sam by Friday.

Strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and the depression could become a tropical storm later today. It is then forecast to become a hurricane over the weekend. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1008 mb. The next name of the list is ‘Sam”.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

