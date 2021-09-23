FIRST ALERT: Fall weather moves in, low humidity through the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The cold front has moved through the area and the cooler air will begin to rush in throughout the day!

While still muggy early, conditions improve quickly today! (WMBF)

While it’s a muggy feel along the Grand Strand this morning, changes will be felt quickly as the humidity drops significantly by this afternoon. Northwesterly winds will dominate the forecast today, ushering in a nice fall forecast today.

Falling humidity and turning comfortable. (WMBF)

Highs will reach the upper 70s today with improving conditions throughout the day and into the evening. As we head into the evening hours, temperatures will feel comfortable and refreshing. All of this before overnight temperatures fall into the mid 50s inland and lower 60s on the beaches.

Amazing weather continues for Friday! (WMBF)

Friday will feature some of the best weather over the next seven days. After a cool and crisp fall morning, temperatures will reach the upper 70s with low humidity. This trend will continue not only for Friday but into the weekend forecast with no rain chances in sight over the next several days.

Highs will remain fall-like in the 70s and 80s over the weekend. (WMBF)

