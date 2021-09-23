FIRST ALERT: Beautiful Fall-like weather arrives for the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Sunny skies and cooler weather are here to stay for the weekend!

One of the cooler mornings in months is set to arrive Friday. Most spots drop into the middle 50s around sunrise. Full sunshine arrives through the day as temperatures top out in the upper 70s.

Another round of 50s is expected both Saturday and Sunday morning. The afternoons turn a bit warmer by Sunday with some spots back into the lower 80s.

Cooler weather lingers this weekend (WMBF)

This drop-in humidity will linger into early next week as we remain rain-free over the next seven days.

