Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

FBI: Federal arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie out of Wyoming, wanted for bank fraud

"Anyone with information concerning Mr. Laundrie's role in this matter or his current...
"Anyone with information concerning Mr. Laundrie's role in this matter or his current whereabouts should contact the FBI," Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider said.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WWSB) - A federal arrest warrant has now been issued for Brian Christopher Laundrie, according to FBI officials.

This warrant will allow law enforcement to arrest Laundrie, as the FBI and agencies across the nation continue investigating the case.

Officials said, “We urge individuals with knowledge of Mr. Laundrie’s role in this matter or his current whereabouts to contact the FBI.” Instead of a person of interest, he is now wanted for bank fraud. Officials say Laundrie allegedly obtained items valuing around $1,000.

The U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued the federal arrest warrant on Wednesday.

You can read the warrant below:

Laundrie’s attorney, Steven Bertolini, “It is my understanding that the arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie is related to activities occurring after the death of Gabby Petito and not related to her actual demise. The FBI is focusing on locating Brian and when that occurs the specifics of the charges covered under the indictment will be addressed in the proper forum.”

There are no other details at this time. We will update this story once more become available.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Sheridan Wahl was last seen Sunday in Myrtle Beach, according to a police report....
Police: Sheridan Wahl left Myrtle Beach ‘safely’ prior to body being found in Florence County
Body found at Hannah-Salem-Friendfield Fire Station
Florence County coroner confirms woman’s body is reported missing woman out of Myrtle Beach
Body found at Hannah-Salem-Friendfield Fire Station
Body of missing 21-year-old last seen in Myrtle Beach found in Florence County; SLED investigating
Brycen and Brayden McDaniel
Sheriff calls twin toddlers’ deaths a ‘tragic accident,’ says no charges will be filed against father
21-year-old Sheridan Wahl was last seen Sunday in Myrtle Beach, according to a police report....
Sheridan Wahl’s car found about 10 miles from where body was found, incident report reveals

Latest News

.
Coalition calling on Grand Strand community’s help to combat homelessness
DeAngelo Thomas
Pee Dee man receives life sentence in Florence teen’s murder
Lake City police Lt. John Stewart was killed in the line of duty during a chase.
Prayer vigil being held to honor Lake City police lieutenant killed in the line of duty
Eric Salvador Hernandez Bonilla
One of Interpol’s 100 Most Wanted, suspected MS-13 gang member arrested in Beaufort Co.
Florence police identified the bank robber in these pictures as Hugh Dentler.
Florence bank robbery suspect identified, jailed in different county on unrelated charges