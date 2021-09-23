DHEC confirms over 2K new COVID-19 cases, 39 additional deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Thursday 2,202 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 39 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 674,403 and confirmed deaths to 10,386, officials said.







There were 139 new confirmed cases in Horry County, while Florence County registered 39 new cases. DHEC did not confirm any additional deaths in either county.

According to DHEC, 24,310 new individual test results were reported statewide, with a percent positive of 12.4%.

For a county-by-county breakdown of the new cases in South Carolina, click here. For new deaths, click here.

For the latest on hospital bed occupancy in the state, click here.

Vaccination locations in your area can be found here.

