Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

DHEC confirms over 2K new COVID-19 cases, 39 additional deaths

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Thursday 2,202 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 39 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 674,403 and confirmed deaths to 10,386, officials said.



There were 139 new confirmed cases in Horry County, while Florence County registered 39 new cases. DHEC did not confirm any additional deaths in either county.

According to DHEC, 24,310 new individual test results were reported statewide, with a percent positive of 12.4%.

For a county-by-county breakdown of the new cases in South Carolina, click here. For new deaths, click here.

For the latest on hospital bed occupancy in the state, click here.

Vaccination locations in your area can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found at Hannah-Salem-Friendfield Fire Station
Florence County coroner confirms woman’s body is reported missing woman out of Myrtle Beach
21-year-old Sheridan Wahl was last seen Sunday in Myrtle Beach, according to a police report....
Police: Sheridan Wahl left Myrtle Beach ‘safely’ prior to body being found in Florence County
Body found at Hannah-Salem-Friendfield Fire Station
Body of missing 21-year-old last seen in Myrtle Beach found in Florence County; SLED investigating
Brycen and Brayden McDaniel
Sheriff calls twin toddlers’ deaths a ‘tragic accident,’ says no charges will be filed against father
Crews working ‘significant’ crash with multiple patients in Murrells Inlet

Latest News

The mother had not been vaccinated, due to a fear of vaccines after her husband had a bad...
Father of 8 urges vaccinations after wife dies of COVID-19
Health experts say the upcoming flu season could be "severe," and with hospitals struggling,...
COVID-19 booster shots expected for some; health experts recommend flu shot
DHEC data over the last month shows the numbers of cases in South Carolina per 100,000 people...
DHEC leader on COVID surge: ‘I don’t feel that we can be confident that we have turned the corner’
SC doctors weigh in on therapeutic COVID treatments at Senate Medical Affairs Committee
SC doctors weigh in on therapeutic COVID treatments at Senate Medical Affairs Committee