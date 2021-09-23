Submit a Tip
Coroner’s office: Murrells Inlet man dies days after crash along Highway 17 Business in Horry County

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The coroner’s office announced on Thursday that a man died days after a crash in Horry County.

Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said 63-year-old John Blakely Jr., from Murrells Inlet, was involved in a crash on Friday, Sept. 10 on Highway 17 Business at Mt. Gilead Road.

She said he was hospitalized until he died from his injuries on Tuesday.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

WMBF News has reached out to SCHP to get more information on the crash.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

