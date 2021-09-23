7th Annual Grillers Cup & Food Truck Festival at Lakewood Camping Resort

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (RELEASE) -Lakewood Camping Resort is counting down the days until the 7th Annual Grillers Cup benefitting Backpack Buddies. Year after year, this event brings in talented grillers from across the Palmetto State. After taking a hiatus last year, we’re excited to host them once again for a weekend filled with great eats and a fun atmosphere all in the name of charity.

“We used to do a Walmart drive every month where we collected canned foods and good, but because of COVID and safety protocols we can’t do it until next year,” said Bridget Brancato, Events Coordinator for Help 4 Kids and BackPack Buddies. “We really rely on the money to get the kids geared up for back to school and to keep their bellies full. We feed 3,000 children every week, so without the Grillers Cup we’d have a lot of empty bellies.”

In 2019, the Grillers Cup raised about $31,000 for Backpack Buddies.

As the cup returns to Lakewood, we wanted to make it even more exciting for the public by adding a Food Truck Festival into the mix! Both the Grillers Cup & the Food Truck Festival are open to the public. We have a total of 16 cookers competing in our wing and barbecue competitions. On Saturday, we will also have six food trucks for guests to enjoy. We also have a lineup of live music on both Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.